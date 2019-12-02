On a new Thrive Arizona, Zach has a sweet talk with Adam Krantz of Monsoon Chocolate, a Tucson-based chocolatier bringing you delicious treats from the source. Adam talks about developing a love for chocolate and the joys and difficulties of making chocolate from bean to bar.
Financial Fix: Sunny with a Chance of Rain: Tucson’s 2020 Forecast Anticipated to See Steady Growth with Possible Challenges
A growing economy helped transform Tucson over the past decade, aided by infrastructural improvements such as the streetcar and an explosion of successful small businesses. While it looks like the next few years will see similar growth, a possible economic storm may be approaching.
Other One, LLC bought a 3,986-square-foot, freestanding office building located at 5102 E. Pima St. from Alexandra Siegal for $450,000. Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the buyer. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
