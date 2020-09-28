The University of Arizona has reorganized its Institute of the Environment into the new Arizona Institutes for Resilience: Solutions for the Environment and Society. This brings together 11 of UA’s environmental programs, institutes and centers and has been in the works since last fall, according to interim director James Buizer.
“(The move) is for the purpose of being more efficient, more effective and being able to move in directions that the university's president wants to go,” said Buizer, who also serves as a professor of climate adaptation and international development in the UA School of Natural Resources and the Environment. “The idea was, let's come together around environmental and social resilience, the balance of the relationship between humans and our natural environment, and let's do it in a way that we can also get recognized for what we're doing.”
According to AIR, the institute will focus on solutions that engage a full array of disciplines and professional schools, including climate science, national security, biodiversity and data modeling.
Several new programs will come from this restructuring with an emphasis on climate change and its major driver: carbon emissions from humans. However, COVID-19 and its financial impact will stall several of its initiatives by a year, including a new regional carbon climate modeling center, according to UA spokesperson Emily Litvack.
UA has mapped carbon and methane fluxes across the state in order to target policy to emission hotspots or to make polluters more aware of what locations need improvements. Some of UA’s other programs of applied carbon include tracking carbon flows into and out of the oceans which are critical drivers for climate change and policy frameworks to incentivize reducing carbon.
“Not just the monitoring side and not just science and forecasting size, but also the economic framework side of how we actually get to where we'd like to be,” said Derek Lemoine, associate professor of economics, who works with AIR. “The UA has diverse strings around applied carbon. And I think the idea of developing a new center is to tie that together and create synergies among people who are working in that area and also provide a package or a narrative where you have a place for research in this topic.”
Another aim for the AIR is to take a broader approach with how to apply research. One of the biggest environmental impact this year came from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus’ detection at UA was an early success story for AIR; UA’s Water and Energy Sustainable Technology Center has been testing dorm wastewater for RNA from the virus that causes COVID-19 and made headlines for early detection in the student population.
“The cool thing about this is it can give you a five-day headstart, even before people who are infected are infectious,” Buizer said. “So you can stop a potential outbreak.”
Community outreach is another major focus of AIR. Over this summer in the wake of the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, AIR held online informational forums to educate Tucsonans about the devastation.
Over the next decade, AIR will follow a "Roadmap to Resilience" with a major component on how political institutions can be resilient in the face of environmental challenges. AIR also aims to train students to become "leaders who can thrive in a rapidly changing world" through education about UA's environmental degree programs, and developing new online and in-person degree programs focused on resilience.