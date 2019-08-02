Youth On Their Own recently announced the selection of Elizabeth Slater as its next chief executive officer. Slater succeeds interim CEO Tom Hoyt. Youth On Their Own supports the high school graduation and continued success of homeless, unaccompanied youth in Pima County.
Slater, a nonprofit executive and fundraiser, previously served on the YOTO board of directors. She has over 20 years of experience working with teens in education, healthcare, and foster care settings. She will lead the organization’s creation and implementation of a strategic plan to address growing needs, including expansion of staff and facilities.
“Elizabeth’s heart beats for YOTO,” said board member Bill Stoffers. “Her passion for our students and their success is unmatched. That’s why she is the right person for this role.”
Slater holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Nonprofit Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, as well as professional certificates in Nonprofit Leadership from San Jose State University and Professional Fundraising from Boston University. She has been a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) since 2009.