UNS Energy’s Board of Directors named Susan M. Gray as President of UNS Energy, Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
She was hired as a system engineer in 1997 and advanced through several engineering and leadership roles before being named vice president of energy delivery in 2015. She was promoted to senior vice president last year and named chief operating officer.
The board also named Todd Hixon senior vice president and general counsel, and Cynthia Garcia vice president of energy delivery.