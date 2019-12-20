The Tucson Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees chose Steve Haines to lead the organization after conducting a nationwide search. Haines joins the orchestra following a stint as the CEO of The Young Americans, a performing arts college and international touring organization.
Haines’ appointment comes shortly after the board signed a three-year contract with TSO’s professional musicians and extended music director José Luis Gomez’s contract through 2024.
“I am equally excited about becoming a new resident of Tucson as becoming Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s President and CEO,” Haines said.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, Haines received cum laude honors with a degree in French and International Communications. A musician by avocation, he considers himself lucky to share his professional expertise with his passion for music. Haines was the vice president for POPS of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and president and CEO of Peter Nero and the Philly Pops for nearly eight years prior to that.