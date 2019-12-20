Irish Beef, the Tucson-area Arby’s franchise, recently added two area supervisors with more than 50 years of combined experience to manage the operational efficiency and growth of the 10 Arby’s restaurants in Tucson.
Jami Salyers, a partner of Irish Beef, named Kelly Girvin and Daniel Kosse as area supervisors.
Arizona native Kelly Girvin has more than 20 years of experience working in retail and food and beverage for Circle K and Exxon Mobile. She also previously worked for Arby’s. Daniel Kosse has 30 years of experience working for Vitamin Shop and Burger King.