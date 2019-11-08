Long Realty recently announced the addition of Toby Parks to its Foothills office.
A second-generation Arizonan and daughter of a cattle rancher, Parks honed her market research, negotiation and communication skills during a 25-plus-year career in the sales and marketing end of the hospitality industry. That career culminated with her helping open the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa as its first director of sales.
Based on her 2018 sales performance, Parks joins Long Realty as a member of the 2019 Director’s Circle, near the top of the company’s recognition categories. At her current rate of production, Parks will win a seat at the 2020 Circle as well. She works with buyers and sellers from Oro Valley to Vail and represents properties at all price points.
First licensed in 2016, Parks holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation, awarded by an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS. The SRES denotes specialized training and expertise in working with clients age 50 and older—the fastest-growing segment of the real estate market.