Veteran hotelier Tim Heim has been named the first general manager of Tuxon. Returning to Tucson after achieving great success at two acclaimed Autograph Collection hotels, Heim will execute the strategic vision for The Tuxon as a boutique hotel rooted in hospitality and southwest authenticity.
His arrival at The Tuxon is a homecoming, a return to a city in which he has found tremendous success with multiple local hotels.
“It’s exciting to come back to Tucson to shape that experience, and continue to engage with our local community,” Heim said.