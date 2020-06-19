Susan Swaim Daicoff joined Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc. as the new Volunteer Lawyers Program Director starting June 1, 2020. Daicoff comes to the organization from Maricopa County Justice Court, where she was Administrative Pro Tem/Court Administrator. Previously a Professor of Law and the Director of Clinical Programs at Arizona Summit Law School, Daicoff was a program administrator for four years, directing free law school legal clinics serving clients, and a tenured or tenure-track professor of law at three ABA-accredited law schools.
Her primary scholarship and speaking expertise focus on what she calls the “comprehensive law movement,” or the practice of law as a healing profession.