Sundt Construction, Inc. welcomed Amy Bojorquez back to the company’s Tucson office as a business development representative. In addition to the business development responsibilities, Bojorquez will assume responsibilities of estimating administrator.
Bojorquez started at Sundt in 2002 as a business development coordinator for the Building’s Arizona District, where she was responsible for compiling introductory marketing packages, tracking employee certifications, updating resumes and managing the business development reports. After her role as business development coordinator, Bojorquez served as a senior proposal specialist, coordinating, researching, and preparing formal proposal packages as well as managing proposal schedules and interview support.
“Her experience with business development, especially at Sundt, will have a positive impact on our team and bring new opportunities to the table,” said Ian McDowell, vice president and Tucson regional director for the Building Group.