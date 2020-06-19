Steve Pender, president of Tucson’s Family Legacy Video, Inc., received honors from two recent international media festivals for “Benvenuto In Italia! A Scappaticci Family Homecoming.” The production received an Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards, as well as a Silver Award from The Telly Awards.
The Communicator Awards is the leading international creative awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. The 26th Annual Communicator Awards received over 6,000 entries.