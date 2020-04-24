The University of Arizona Center for Innovation recently announced that startup company IMERSHEN LLC joined the UACI incubation program. After being admitted, IMERSHEN jumped right in by utilizing all the resources offered and is working closely with the startup incubator team to identify and survey potential customer segments and continue product development to advance their business model.
“IMERSHEN provides realistic and high-impact virtual experiences designed to build confidence in the workplace and make learning new skills more engaging and valuable for staff members,” said founder Dave Cornelius, DM.
IMERSHEN transforms the immersive training delivered by KnolShare’s instructor-led courses using augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) to create a digital experience for corporate customers.
By collaborating with UACI, Cornelius predicts that IMERSHEN can fast-track their business plan based on the benefits derived from the UACI resources.