Joining the ranks of Long Realty’s booming Oro Valley office is Ryan Brown, a five-year-veteran sales agent. Brown served as a buyer’s agent and listing agent with a local brokerage before making the move to Long Realty.
Brown has held an Arizona real estate sales license since 2014. Based on his sales performance in 2018, he comes aboard as a member of Long Realty’s Director’s Circle for 2019. The Director’s Circle is among the highest levels of recognition categories the company uses to acknowledge top-performing sales agents and associate brokers.
A native of Staunton, Illinois, Brown has called the Old Pueblo home since 2008. He holds two bachelor’s degrees—in finance and in insurance—and a master’s in business administration, all from Illinois State University.