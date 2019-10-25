Rusing Lopez & Lizardi has named Robert J. Lloyd as a partner in the firm and James F. Morrow joins RLL as senior counsel.
Lloyd has practiced law for nearly 40 years and was senior counsel at RLL prior to being named a partner. Morrow has been practicing law since 1973 after earning his law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law. He most recently was in the real estate practice group at the national law firm of Quarles & Brady where his practice focused on commercial lending and real estate.