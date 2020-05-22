Pima Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Irene Robles-Lopez is one of 40 U.S. community college leaders to constitute the 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a selective leadership program “preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve greater and more equitable student success.”
The Rising Presidents Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July 2020. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by esteemed current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers, and will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change, and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers, and other partners.
“Dr. Robles-Lopez has been an agent of transformational change at Pima,” said PCC Chancellor Lee D. Lambert. “The College is proud of her achievements, and our students and community are sure to benefit from her participation in the Aspen fellowship.”