Steve Crawford has taken the position of chief operations officer for community home builder Pepper Viner Homes. A licensed real estate broker in the State of Arizona, Crawford has been active in the construction and real estate industry for the past 30 years, including land acquisition and development, golf course communities and custom homes.
Pepper Viner Homes has been named builder of the year by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association seven times. The company has several active new home communities, including Camino Modern at Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail.