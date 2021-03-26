Dr. Heather Schneider
Delta Dental of Arizona is pleased to announce Dr. Heather Schneider is the company’s new dental director, bringing a dentist’s perspective to the management team of the state’s top dental insurance carrier.
Previously, Schneider served the organization assisting with dental claims reviews in a part-time consulting role. As the dental director, Schneider will be responsible for overseeing dental consultants and the utilization management program to help control the cost of dental benefits. She said she plans to focus on strengthening relationships with network dentists and assist with product development while working closely with the company’s board of
directors.
“Dr. Schneider brings a fresh perspective, energy and invaluable first-hand knowledge of patient care and dental practice management to our day-to-day business,” said company CEO Allan Allford.
Schneider received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Arizona School of Dental and Oral Health at A.T. Still University.
Dr. Terry Badger
The American Psychosocial Oncology Society is honoring University of Arizona College of Nursing Professor Terry Badger, Ph.D., with the Jimmie Holland Lifetime Achievement Award for her ongoing work with cancer survivors and their caregivers.
As a research member for the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the UA Cancer Center, Badger is internationally recognized for her study of depression, symptom management and the quality of life of cancer patients.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award named after one of the pioneers in psycho-oncology,” Badger said. “It is especially an honor because I knew Jimmie Holland. She was always willing to talk about her research and supportive care for cancer survivors and their caregivers.”
Badger is also an Eleanor Bauwens Endowed Chair at the UA College of Nursing.
The Jimmie Holland Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor given by the American Psychosocial Oncology Society and recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the field. The Award is named after the society’s founder who was a leading figure in the world of psychosocial oncology.
Delta Dental of Arizona is pleased to announce Dr. Heather Schneider is the company’s new dental director, bringing a dentist’s perspective to the management team of the state’s top dental insurance carrier.
Previously, Schneider served the organization assisting with dental claims reviews in a part-time consulting role. As the dental director, Schneider will be responsible for overseeing dental consultants and the utilization manage- ment program to help control the cost of dental benefits. She said she plans to focus on strengthening relationships with network dentists and assist with product development while working closely with the company’s board of directors.
“Dr. Schneider brings a fresh perspective, energy and invaluable first-hand knowledge of patient care and dental practice management to our day-to- day business,” said company CEO Allan Allford.
Schneider received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Arizona School of Dental and Oral Health at A.T. Still University.
Victoria Rubio
CODAC Health, Recovery and Wellness has appointed Victoria Rubio to its board of directors. She is currently the human resources manager at Comcast NBC Universal in Tucson.
“Joining the Board of such a caring and transformation- al organization like CODAC is an honor,” Rubio said. “I appreciate CODAC’s focus on caring for ‘the whole you’ and its person-centered pro- grams. I look forward to seeing and contributing to the continued work and expansion of services offered, and the impact they will have in our community.”
Rubio is also a member of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Laurie Lundeen
Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona’s realtor extraordinaire, Laurie Lundeen, has received her sixth consecutive No. 1 ranking based on gross commission income for 2020 among sales associates/representatives throughout Arizona in the Coldwell Banker® system.
“Laurie continues to pro- vide outstanding service to her clients,” Coldwell Bank- er Realty Arizona president Greg Hollman said. “This recognition is a direct result of her commitment to excellence and devotion to her clients. She truly is the gold standard.”
Lundeen also received the Customer Service Award from Coldwell Banker Realty for Arizona for the 11th year.
Dr. Edward Petrow
Dr. Edward Petrow and his surgical team from Tucson Orthopedic Institute’s Northwest office performed the very first robotically assisted, direct anterior hip replacement done in an ambulatory surgery center on February 23, 2021. Later in the week, Petrow performed the very first robotically assisted total knee replacement also done in a Southern Ari- zona ambulatory center. The doctor said the surgeries averaged about 4.5 hours each and his patients were able to walk out after the procedure.
Petrow also said he cred- its his patient’s success to the “combination of robotic precision and surgical technique, all delivered in an environment strictly focused on musculoskeletal care.”
Kelly McCarthy
Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce Kelly McCarthy is their Oro Valley/Marana office’s newest affiliate agent. She comes equipped with six years of real estate experience in Southern Arizona.
“It is so rewarding to wit- ness the joy on a first-time homebuyer’s face when they finally get their keys and helping people find a place to call home,” McCarthy said. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of its great national standing, educational tools and support teams.”
Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty’s northside, she was an agent with Tierra Antigua Realty and Keller Williams Realty.