Robert Jensen
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona has selected Robert Jensen to serve as the nonprofit’s new CEO. Jensen has a vast Tucson background: he started working for eegee’s while in high school, stayed on through college at the University of Arizona and ultimately became the company’s president and CEO 34 years later. While at eegee’s, Jensen was instrumental in creating relationships between the restaurant and non-profit agencies. Every four years, eegee’s donated more than $1 million to Tucson’s non-profit organizations. Jensen was a strong advocate for hiring people with disabilities and championed the program for other organizations serving on the Governors Board. eegee’s was awarded top workplace for people with disabilities during his tenure.
Shannon Dudley
Shannon Dudley is the new marketing director for Ares Collective, a Tucson-based restaurant group with three concepts and five locations in Arizona. Since 2014, Dudley has served as the company’s photography and social media contractor. Her duties in this new role will be to facilitate all aspects of the company’s marketing communications for Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. and Flora’s Market Run.
“Shannon has been with us since we opened our first restaurant six years ago and she’s excelled in visually conveying our brand in authentic and exciting ways,” said Nathan Ares, principal of Ares Collective. “We’re thrilled that she’s joining our growing team in a full-time capacity and leading the effort in telling the Ares Collective story in the communities we serve and beyond.”
Prior to joining the team full time, Dudley served as community liaison for the Sunshine Mile Business Association, where she supported the businesses in the district during the Broadway Improvement Project. Her food photography and digital branding work has been featured on a number of local restaurants’ social media platforms and has earned specific recognition by Tucson Foodie.
Dudley holds a BA in linguistics from the University of Arizona.
Joseph Erceg
ClubCorp-Arizona Sands inside University of Arizona Stadium is pleased to announce Joseph Erceg as the club’s new membership director. For more than 30 years, Erceg managed several ad agencies and then continued his career in account management for a few local media companies. During that time, he also worked heavily in the event management & sports marketing arenas. Five years ago, Erceg adapted his expertise in sales & marketing to association management after becoming the director of the Arizona Small Business Association’s Southern Arizona office. He later served as president/CEO of the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
Banner-University Medicine Whole Health Clinic
The Arizona Medical Association recently awarded Banner-University Medicine Whole Health Clinic their coveted Distinguished Service Award at the ArMA’s 2020 Healthcare Awards last September. The clinic was recognized for going above and beyond in their profession while making a significant impact on the local community. Services provided by the clinic include comprehensive behavioral and primary health care for adults with expert care and support they need in a respectful and safe setting. The clinic is also home to The EPICenter, a specialized program for people between 15 and 35 years old experiencing early symptoms of a psychotic illness.
Dr. J.R. Exequiel “Keng” Pineda
Cardiologist Dr. J.R. Exequiel “Keng” Pineda recently joined The University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center and is now a faculty member of the university’s college of medicine. Board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, Pineda has a clinical passion for preventative cardiology, cardiovascular care for patients with cancer who develop heart issues while in treatment and interventional cardiology. The doctor earned his medical and doctoral degrees at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is currently seeing patients at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
Dr. Andrew R. Williams
Along with Dr. Pineda, Cardiologist Dr. Andrew R. Williams has also joined the UA’s Sarver Heart Center and will be serving as a faculty member at the college of medicine. Dr. Williams is board certified in internal medicine as well as pediatrics. Echocardiography with a focus on trans-esophageal echocardiography and nuclear cardiology are on his short list of clinical interests. In addition, Dr. Williams has authored multiple original research publications on a local and national level.