Development Services announces new deputy directors
Pima County Development Services announced the appointment of Lauren Ortega as the deputy director overseeing building and site development. Ortega will join Chris Poirier, who was named deputy director/planning official last year.
Ortega replaces Yves Khawam, who took a position with the Pima County Department of Transportation. Ortega will oversee the building and site development process including building permits, subdivision plats, grading and construction plans including delegated functions from Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, Pima County Department of Transportation and Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department.
Ortega has been with Pima County since 2015, leading the site division for three years. She previously was public works director/city engineer for the City of Douglas.
In addition to his regular duties as deputy director, Poirier will continue as planning official.
Poirier has been with Pima County for 19 years, working primarily as a zoning inspector. He has a bachelor’s in regional development and a master’s in urban planning, both from the University of Arizona.
Tucson’s Drew Blease among America’s top financial advisors
Drew Blease, an independent financial advisor at Blease Financial Services, was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the 2018 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
According to Forbes, advisors selected for the inaugural list were assessed on a variety of criteria, including years of experience, community involvement and client retention data.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, national sales and consulting. “It takes a tremendous amount of dedication and experience to achieve this level in our industry. Drew Blease has committed to his role in supporting his clients’ financial lives and is a great example of the value the independent model has to grow successful businesses. We are proud to be an enabling partner to Drew Blease and wish his continued success.”