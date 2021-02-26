Hannah Wittke
Cheers to You! Nutrition owner Hannah Wittke set her own weight loss goal two years ago when she purchased the business and has maintained her target weight ever since. She said her daily dietary strategy starts with low-calorie shakes.
“I wanted to be my own boss and I wanted to help people,” Wittke said. “Every day I get to help people enjoy healthier lives. Most people don’t believe how easy it is to lose weight.”
The 24-year-old grew up in Tucson and discovered Oro Valley’s Cheers to You! when her older sister challenged her to a friendly weight-loss competition. Today she counts her family among her best client success stories. Wittke estimates about 100 customers a day drop in with the shop, which is especially busy during the morning rush. She said she hopes to open other locations in Southern Arizona in the near future.
Randy Bury
RB Land Barnett Partners, LLC manager Randy Bury recently sold the second phase of The Village at Barnett to nationwide homebuilder, DR Horton for $5 million. The deal includes 146 platted and engineered lots in the north Marana area.
DR Horton previously purchased phase one of the project in September 2020.
“Demand for new housing in North Marana continues to grow, which is quickly depleting the number of new buildable communities,” explains Bury. “The area is emerging as a jobs corridor with its easy access to I-10. I expect this sub-market to continue to be strong as interest rates remain low and people keep moving here for our warm weather and outdoor lifestyle.”
The transaction with DR Horton was handled by Will White and John Carroll of Land Advisors Organization in Tucson. Land Advisors also handled the marketing assignment on phase one of The Village at Barnett.
In 2011, Bury started investing in Marana after teaming up with Soundview Real Estate Partners on the purchase of three commercial parcels near The Village at Barnett. By 2016, Bury purchased 70 acres in North Marana, which included lots for up to 280 new homes.
Bury also holds approximately 800 acres that includes 2,500 lots as part of the masterplan community project, Sanders Grove, located approximately half a mile north of The Village of Barnett lots.
Felicia Duarte
RightSure Insurance Group recently named Felicia Duarte as their new executive vice president. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the development and execution of the company’s retail, call center and online platforms.
Duarte has served the company for 18 years, starting as an entry level employee and worked in every division of the company in that time.
“Her increased roles in every part of the company, and her ability to execute and build collaboration made the advancement an easy decision,” RightSure president Jeff Arnold said.
Carole Carlton
Coldwell Banker Realty now has Carole Carlton as an affiliate agent with their Tucson/Foothills office. She brings 24 years of real estate experience across the West Coast to the table.
“I have a real estate license in California and became a broker in Arizona in 2004. My primary focus has been Tucson real estate since that time,” Carlton said. “I chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because of its national and international exposure and because I like the company’s culture, market dominance and marketing programs.”
Prior to affiliating with the Tucson/Foothills office. Carlton was an associate broker with Tierra Antigua Realty in Tucson.
Amy White
Amy White is Sundt Construction’s newest project engineer at their Tucson office. In her new role, White will support assigned projects in construction and preconstruction throughout the Tucson region.
“Amy has shown great dedication to each project she has worked on within the past few years as an intern and field engineer,” Sundt regional director Ian McDowell said. “We’re looking forward to seeing her excel in her new role as a project engineer and help lead the project team to success.”
In 2016, White started at Sundt as an intern, working on its award-winning Banner-University Medical Center tower project. She joined the company full time as a field engineer in 2019, continuing to work on upgrades at Banner-University Medical Center.
Thomas K. Furrier
Clearly Rated recently announced Southern Arizona’s R&A CPAs won the 2021 Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. The survey site’s Best of Accounting award winners are industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.
“Every member of the R&A team is committed to providing outstanding service to our clients,” the company’s CEO Thomas K. Furrier said. “All of us are all proud and honored to be recognized by our clients in this way.”
R&A CPAs received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 43% in 2020.