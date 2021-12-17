Oro Valley assistant prosecutor wins Guardian of Freedom Award
Oro Valley’s Assistant Town Prosecutor Troy Simon has received the Guardian of Freedom Award for his work on a case involving false accusations against a former Arizona Wildcats basketball player. The Guardian of Freedom Award is issued by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council, and commemorates Holocaust survivors Gerda and Kurt Klein. The Kleins advocated for human rights and “recognized lawyers as living embodiments of the United States Constitution.” The award is designated for Arizona lawyers who live up to professional and ethical standards.
Simon won the award for working on a case involving Oro Valley man Ron Bell and former UA basketball assistant coach Josh Pastner. In 2018, Bell made false sexual assault accusations against Pastner, who also served as Georgia Tech basketball coach. Ultimately, Bell was found guilty of six misdemeanor charges earlier this year. According to the Town, the case included DNA tests, lengthy depositions with more than 160 exhibits, and 21 full days of trial over an eight-month period.
“Gerda Weissmann Klein is a Holocaust survivor and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. I am honored to have received an award in her name,” Simon said in a news release from the Town of Oro Valley. “My concern has always been the victim; in this case, Josh Pastner. Sometimes, you have to go the extra mile to help protect people.”
Leslie Haas
Paragon Space Development Corporation’s director of business development Leslie Haas has been selected as one of Industry Era Women Leaders Magazine’s 10 Best Aviation Women Leaders of 2021. In her role, Haas works to expand the company into new markets with business initiatives, strategic sales, and “ensuring a pipeline of business opportunities.”
“In my career, I have always been focused on launching new products and/or new programs, so I did experience barriers,” Haas told the magazine. “My advantage is that I was tenacious, hard-working, and had a ‘failure is not an option mentality.’”
The Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corporation works on a
variety of space, defense and commercial technology, reaching through the engineering, design, analysis, and manufacturing fields. Earlier this year, Paragon landed a role in a NASA project when they joined a team designing a new space station for use on the moon. Paragon’s role in NASA’s Gateway project involves collaboration with defense giant Northrop Grumman, designing and building life support systems for the Habitation and Logistics Outpost crew module.
Saad Kubba
The University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center recently welcomed Dr. Saad Kubba to their Division of Cardiology. Kubba, who serves as assistant professor, is a graduate of the UA cardiovascular disease fellowship and completed the advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York.
According to the university, Kubba provides general cardiology care and treats patients with complex heart conditions as part of the advanced heart disease and transplant cardiology team and the pulmonary vascular and pulmonary hypertension program. His board certifications include the National Board of Echocardiography and the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology.
Karen Rimmell
Pueblo High School English teacher Karen Rimmell has won the Tucson Values Teachers November Teacher Excellence Award. Working at Pueblo High for nearly 20 years, Rimmell teaches Honors English and AP Language and Composition. In addition to her classes, she serves as the school’s yearbook sponsor.
Rimmell was nominated for the award by Kathy Booth, who said Rimmel “spends extra hours both at home and on campus to make sure her students are challenged to excel in their studies. Many of her students have qualified for scholarships to colleges throughout the United States because of her guidance.”
David Labiner
Dr. David Labiner, professor and chair of the University of Arizona’s Department of Neurology, received the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the American Epilepsy Society. According to AES, Dr. Labiner’s practice is focused on the care of individuals with epilepsy and seizure disorders. He has worked on more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, and maintained a research program funded by the CDC. While president of the National Association of Epilepsy Centers, he led the effort to develop an accreditation system for epilepsy centers in the United States. The AES Distinguished Service award recognizes outstanding service by an individual in the field of epilepsy, including non-educational and non-scientific.
Rachelle Ferris
Rachelle Ferris, who works at Innovation Academy, has been named Elementary Science Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Science Teachers Association. The award is given to teachers who have demonstrated the “scientific attitudes, skills, and knowledge to guide students in 21st century learning and STEM education in Arizona.” Ferris is an advisor for Coding Club, Girls Who Code, and the Natl. Elementary Honor Society, and serves on the School Site Council, Leadership Team, and the Parent Teacher Organization. ASTA represents science educators statewide—in every science discipline at every grade level, kindergarten through university.