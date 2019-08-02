Kristen Sharp was hired as the new events director for the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. She comes to the chamber from St. Mark’s Early Childhood Center, where she was a teacher. During her career, she managed stores in Tucson for Bose and Hollister, and worked as a high school agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor in her native Missouri.
“We’re truly excited to have Kristen on our team,” said Chamber President and CEO Dave Perry. “She’s smart, experienced, organized, has excellent people skills and is a lot of fun, too.”
Sharp has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, and a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Arizona. She and her husband, Danny Sharp, Jr., have a 3-year-old daughter, Maddie.
“I’m excited to be here,” Sharp said. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”