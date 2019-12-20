The Online Learning Consortium recently announced Angela Gunder as the new vice president of learning, effective January 2020.
As OLC’s new VP of Learning, Gunder will be responsible for gathering, curating and leveraging the intellectual capital created by and disseminated through the Online Learning Consortium.
Gunder was recently named an OLC Fellow, and comes to the consortium from the University of Arizona, where she served as director of instructional design and curriculum development for the Office of Digital Learning.