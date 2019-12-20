The Muscular Dystrophy Association recently announced the appointment of Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., as executive vice president and chief research officer. A Tucson resident, Hesterlee is an experienced drug development executive focused on neuromuscular disease, with a unique, 20-year background in the pharma, biotechnology and nonprofit sectors.
In her new role, she will spearhead innovations in research and science by delivering strategic and operational leadership of MDA’s discovery, translational and clinical research portfolio.
Hesterlee will provide scientific leadership for MDA through engagement with federal agencies, international neuromuscular disease partners, drug development groups, pharmaceutical companies and more.