RightSure Insurance Group announced that Megan Kossow was selected to help enhance its social media strategy.
Kossow has been part of the RightSure team for four years, and approached the company with thoughts on making it more relevant on social media. Kossow laid out a simple set of goals she believes could solve the company’s problems.
“We’re planning on a greater level of exposure from a social media footprint and communicating to our customers in a place where they are every single day, on social media “ she said.