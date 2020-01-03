The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards announced that Tricia Johnson from Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School and Danielle Schroeder from Mountain View High School have received National Board Certification. Johnson received board certification in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood. Schroeder renewed her board certification in Adolescence and Young Adult Science.
Johnson is a Kindergarten teacher at Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School and has taught in the Marana Unified School District since 2006. Schroeder has taught in the Marana school district since 2003 and is a science teacher at Mountain View High School.
National Board Certification is an advanced teaching credential in which teachers have met the profession’s highest standards and have the knowledge and skills necessary to advance student learning. To date, more than 125,000 across the United States have achieved board certification.