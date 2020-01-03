Magdalena Verdugo has been named chief executive officer of the YWCA Southern Arizona. Her first day on the job is Jan. 2. Verdugo joins the YWCA after 29 years with Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., where she held a variety of positions.
Most recently, she was the vice president of CPLC Community Schools. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and a Master’s Degree in Education with a focus on educational leadership from Northern Arizona University, and professional certification in nonprofit executive leadership from the Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation at Arizona State University.
Her current community service includes recent service as a statewide board member of Planned Parenthood of Arizona, and she is a YWCA Women on the Move Award recipient.