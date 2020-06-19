Kristen Garcia-Hernandez was named by the board of directors as the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona’s new chief executive officer. The council’s first Latina CEO, Garcia-Hernandez has served the organization for 12 years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as interim CEO.
A native Tucsonan, Garcia-Hernandez is a graduate of Desert View High School and The University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. She’s been recognized as one of Arizona’s 40 Hispanic Leaders Under 40 by Valle del Sol, as an Up and Comer by Inside Tucson Business’s Up and Comers and is a recipient of the Education Award – Ordinary Women Doing Extraordinary Things – from Eller College of Management and Undergraduate Professional Women in Business Association.
Before joining the Girl Scouts, Garcia-Hernandez’s corporate career experience led her to managing multimillion- dollar revenue streams. Twelve years ago, an opportunity arose with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona offering her the opportunity to combine her love of sales and marketing with her passion for empowering girls and women as entrepreneurs. In her previous roles with Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, she led the Cookie Program, Retail Stores, Operations, Membership, and grew revenue for the organization by $1.2 million.
Garcia-Hernandez is active volunteering with community organizations, schools and her church. She and her husband, Joseph, have two beautiful children, including a Girl Scout-to-be.