Junior Achievement of Arizona announced the appointment of two new volunteer board of directors: Brian Beebe and Xander Swartz. They will serve a one-year term on the board.
Founded by Beebe and his late wife Stacey, Your Guidance Office works with high school students and their families to navigate the road to college.
Beebe brings a diverse professional background to the JA board: he has worked 14 years in real estate, 11 years in law enforcement and 10 years as an entrepreneur and business owner.
Prior to joining the Junior Achievement board, Beebe was a volunteer teaching JA curriculum at several local high schools.
“Brian and Xander will provide valuable perspectives to help us continue our mission of equipping Arizona’s youth with the skills and knowledge to pursue their dreams,” said Chuck Zaepfel, Southern Arizona district director for Junior Achievement of Arizona. “Their addition to the team complements our board’s overall skills and experience. We are thrilled they chose JA and we look forward to their contributions.”
Beebe and Swartz both live in Tucson and attended the University of Arizona.