The Superior Court in Pima County recently announced that after serving the community as a member of the Superior Court bench for more than 20 years, the Hon. Charles “Chuck” Harrington will retire on October 31, 2019. Currently presiding judge of the court’s civil bench, during his tenure he has also been presiding judge of the probate bench, and a member of the criminal and juvenile court benches.
Judge Harrington earned his J.D. (magna cum laude) from Gonzaga University School of Law, and a B.A. in biology from Gonzaga University, both in Spokane, Washington, as well as a B.S.B.A. in accounting from the University of Arizona.