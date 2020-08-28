Tucson volunteer Don Jorgensen has won the President’s Volunteer Service Award from Shelterbox, USA, a humanitarian organization that provides emergency shelter and supplies to people who have lost their homes to natural disaster or fled because of civil conflict. The organization has aided more than 145,000 people in 11 countries, including Paraguay after severe flooding, Malawi after Cylone Idai, Syria to support families affected by conflict, and many others.
“The lifesaving work of ShelterBox is only possible because of our inspiring volunteers like Don Jorgensen, whose service in their communities is ensuring families made homeless by disaster and conflict situations have access to essential shelter and supplies.” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “This distinction truly sets him apart as someone committed to serving others and making the world a better place.”