Jon P. Nelson, a sales agent with more than two decades of experience in the realty industry, recently joined Long Realty’s Tanque Verde office. First licensed in 100, Nelson is considered a veteran in a number of brokerage areas and has served in multiple capacities. From 2002 to 2008 he owned and operated a Tucson-based brokerage.
A Tucson native, Nelson’s focus is working with first-time buyers and sellers who are looking to upgrade. He represents properties from Red Rock to Green Valley.
“Jon is a great addition to the Tanque Verde office,” said branch manager Ralph Roehrich.