Jill Scheckel has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Palo Verde Behavioral Health. Scheckel brings a wealth of healthcare executive experience, having served over 24 years in the United States Air Force, most recently as the CEO for the Air Force’s healthcare operations in Europe and Africa. She also previously served as the CEO for Air Force medical facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, the Republic of South Korea and Spangdahlem, Germany.
Having enjoyed their travels across the world with the military, Scheckel and her husband, Steve, are excited to return to Tucson.