The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona appointed Andrew Gale as campaign manager. Gale grew up in Southern Arizona and attended Northern Arizona University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.
He was the donor relations manager at Habitat for Humanity Tucson, where he oversaw the fundraising database, reporting and analysis, coordinated direct mail and email campaigns, and stewarded the annual and sustaining gift donors. Before joining Habitat, he worked for the City of Tucson in the procurement department.