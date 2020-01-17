Hughes Federal Credit Union recently announced the success of its yearlong efforts fundraising and collecting donations on behalf of local children’s hospitals, including Banner Health’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center for Children.
As part of the Credit Unions for Kids program, Hughes made a $14,000 contribution Dec. 23 to TMC for Children at Children’s Medical Center. This donation was made possible through in-branch chocolate sales and cash donations made by employees and members throughout the year.
In December, Hughes joined other local organizations in supporting TMC for Children at Mix Miracles Radiothon with 94.9 MIXfm and collectively fundraised a total of $236,000. All funds went to TMC for Children to help fund new hospital equipment, programs and to provide uninsured and underinsured children in Southern Arizona with much needed care.
Last year, Hughes also launched a campaign to help a second local hospital, Banner Health Diamond Children’s Medical Center. Between Nov. 2 and Dec. 13, Hughes collected new, unwrapped art supplies and toys at each of its branches. The campaign was kicked off by a community shred event on Nov. 2 and was supported by Hughes employees who made cash donations through in-house t-shirt sales.
On Dec. 17, Hughes made a $500 donation to Diamond Children’s Medical Center, along with 12 bins of art suplies and toys.