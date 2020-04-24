Harsch recently hired Batoun Herrington as a property manager for its Arizona portfolio. Herrington will manage approximately 700,000 square feet of office, flex and industrial space in the Phoenix and Tucson markets. Additionally, Harsch owns a total of 109 acres of well-located land in three separate Chandler locations and 25 acres in Tucson.
Herrington has over twenty years of real estate and asset management experience with more than $300 million in assets and over two million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties in Arizona. She has served as Designated Broker and EVP in Southern Arizona and has overseen more than three million dollars in complex tenant improvements.