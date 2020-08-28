Mitch Graffeo.png

Mitch Graffeo is the new senior licensing manager for Tech Launch Arizona at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson. Tech Launch is the university’s commercialization arm, helping transform innovations and discoveries into intellectual property (IP), inventions and technology through licensing agreements with private industry. A registered patent attorney and member of the New York State Bar and American Intellectual Property Law Association, Graffeo served most recently as a private consultant, working with startup businesses and smaller specialty firms to build their IP portfolios. He began his licensing career at Merck & Co., coordinating license agreements and other transactions. He earned his undergraduate degree from SUNY Binghamton and his law degree at Brooklyn Law School.