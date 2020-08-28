KVOA-TV announced morning anchor Amanda Gomez will join John Overall at the News 4 Tucson anchor desk for the weeknight broadcasts of the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts and will anchor the 4 p.m. newscast.
KVOA’s mid-day anchor Priscilla Casper will continue to anchor the weekday noon newscasts and will join Overall at the anchor desk for the 6 p.m. newscasts.
“Amanda and Priscilla have been great assets to our news team and we are pleased to be able to promote both of them to the main anchor desk,” said KVOA-TV News Director Cathie Batbie.
The changes will happen in late September, according to the station.
“It’s a great move for them both,” General Manager Bill Shaw said. “We all look forward to seeing them excel in their new roles.”