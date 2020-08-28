UA’s Juanita Merchant, MD, PhD, a cancer biology program researcher at the UA Cancer Center, was honored with the 2020 Distinguished Mentor Award from the American Gastroenterological Association. A professor and chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Merchant is also an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and a renowned physician-scientist who has advanced the understanding of gastric response to chronic inflammation and colon cancer.
“I am most humbled by the Distinguished Mentor Award because it means I have been recognized by individuals I have trained and whose careers I have significantly impacted,” Merchant said. “I also am most grateful to those who opened doors for me, several of whom have received this same prestigious award.”