Snell & Wilmer announced that Gabrielle M. Morlock joined the Tucson office as an associate in the firm’s real estate and intellectual property groups.
Morlock’s IP experience includes helping clients protect their brands in the U.S working on IP government procurement contracts addressing FAR and DFARs concerns pertaining to IP and drafting guidance for EAR and ITAR compliance for Foreign Military Sales transactions. Prior to joining Snell & Wilmer, she worked at Tech Launch Arizona. She also spent a decade as a member of the United States Air Force.