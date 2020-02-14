Franc Mendes was recently appointed to the position of Universal Avionics’ Airline Business Development Manager. Based out of Phoenix, Mendes is responsible for introducing UA’s product line including the ClearVision™ Enhanced Flight Vision System to the airline market. Additionally, Franc will support UA’s flight department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Mendes joins the company with over 24 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Most recently, he served in the position of technical and safety pilot for the Boeing Company in Shanghai.