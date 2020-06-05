Law firm Farhang & Medcoff recently announced that four of its attorneys were recognized in Tucson Lifestyle Magazine’s Best Lawyers List, 2019 edition. Recognition in the list is based on peer review.
The attorneys are Ali J. Farhang, Labor and Employment Law; Timothy M. Medcoff, Labor and Employment Law; Neal A. Eckel, Construction Law; and Sara C. Derrick, Corporate Law, Real Estate Law.
Farhang’s areas of practice include business consultation, commercial litigation, labor and employment and tort law. He considers himself first and foremost a community activist and high school football coach who believes that making positive contributions in one’s community is an enormous aspect of living a successful and fulfilled life.
Medcoff’s areas of practice include business consultation, commercial litigation, general outside counsel, labor and employment, personal injury defense and products liability. His extensive experience working with national companies in multidistrict litigation makes him an asset to any client, large or small.
Eckel’s areas of practice include business, construction and employment law, and he has extensive experience in corporate formations, contract drafting and review, business and employment disputes and all areas of construction and business law. He has made Tucson his home since 1970 and is a graduate of the University of Arizona and the UA James E. Rogers College of Law.
Derrick’s areas of practice include business and corporate law, estate planning and probate, mergers and acquisitions, nonprofit corporations and real estate. She advises all sizes of for-profit and nonprofit organizations in the areas of corporate law and business law. Derrick also represents buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants and developers in a variety of commercial real estate matters.
Farhang & Medcoff Attorneys was founded in 2008 in Tucson by Ali Farhang and Tim Medcoff, and has since expanded to Washington D.C. and Phoenix. The firm has become one of the leading business law firms in Arizona. U.S News and World Report named F&M to its 2018 and 2019 Best Law Firms list, and its principals are rated AV Preeminent through Martindale-Hubbell’s peer review service.