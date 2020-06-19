Eric SMith.jpg

Eric Smith was appointed to the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s Board of Directors. The Tucson Jewish Community Center is a nonprofit organization that has provided the Tucson community with an assortment of recreational and cultural activities for all age groups. 

 Smith serves as the executive director for the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, which is a business incubator supporting both University of Arizona and community at large startups with a network with outposts across Southern Arizona. 