Otton A. Suarez was promoted to the general manager of El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort in Oro Valley.
Suarez brings more than 36 years of experience in the hospitality industry in various capacities, including the past several at El Conquistador Resort as its hotel manager, overseeing all resort operations and guest interactions.
Suarez previously held management positions at Tucson’s Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and Loews Ventana Canyon Resort—plus a multitude of other luxury brands nationwide.