Dr. Lori Weist will lead the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music beginning July 1, the university announced earlier this month.
Weist received her doctorate in choral conducting from UA, and holds a Master’s of Music Degree in Choral Music from Arizona State University, and Bachelor of Science in Music Foundation and Piano Performance from North Dakota State University.
Weist has served on the faculty of the School of Music at Washington State University since 1992. From 2004 to 2018 she held a series of major leadership positions at WSU, including associate dean of graduate school, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, interim chair of the Department of Foreign Languages and Cultures, interim chair of the Department of Fine Arts and coordinator of the ESU Invitational Interdisciplinary Doctoral Program.