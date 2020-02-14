Laura Micek-Galinat, MD, MPH, joined the faculty at the University of Arizona Department of Family and Community Medicine and Banner – University Medicine.
As a family physician, Dr. Micek-Galinat will provide primary patient care at the Banner – University Medicine Family Medicine Clinic at Alvernon.
She is certified in integrative medicine and culinary medicine, a subset of integrative medicine that blends the art of cuisine and cooking with the science of medicine. Consequently, Dr. Micek-Galinat will help patients better understand the important connections between the foods they eat and their overall health.
Dr. Micek-Galinat earned her medical degree at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and then completed her family medicine residency at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey. Prior to joining the UA and Banner – University Medicine, Dr. Micek-Galinat was associate professor of clinical family medicine, Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Family Medicine, and assistant director of the Somerset Family Medicine Residency at RWJBarnabas Health.