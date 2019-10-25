Dr. Labiner specializes in epilepsy and seizure disorders and sees patients at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South. In addition to caring for patients in Tucson, Dr. Labiner regularly holds UA epilepsy clinics throughout the state, including the Navajo Reservation.
During his travels he volunteers his time to speak to support groups in small towns and holds local conferences, where he presents the latest updates on epilepsy medical treatment.
A University of Arizona faculty member, researcher and Banner physician, Dr. Labiner was honored during the foundation’s annual gala Sept. 28 at the Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley.
Dr. Labiner was presented with the 2019 Commitment to Epilepsy Award. The Epilepsy Foundation Arizona, a state chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation, provides information, training, seminars and support groups for individuals affected by seizures, as well as their families. In addition, the Epilepsy Foundation Arizona offers a summer camp for children with epilepsy.