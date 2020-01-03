Design firm DLR Group recently announced the promotion of Richard Beach, who will work as a principal in the company handling healthcare design. Beach specializes in healthcare design and has worked extensively with user groups to define their facility needs and to develop alternative approaches to their planning challenges.
A trusted advisor to Native American communities, he led design of the Gila River Indian Community Skilled Nursing Center, considered one of the best examples of extended care facilities in the Native American population. He has also served the Tucson Medical Center for more than two decades.