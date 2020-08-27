Myriam Cruz has been tapped as the new communications director for Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. In her role, Cruz will lead the development, planning and execution of strategic communications for Mayor Romero’s office. With a background in working with nonprofits, Cruz comes to the mayor’s office from heading up statewide outreach and communication efforts for the international nonprofit Better Business Bureau.
Cruz holds a Bachelor’s in marketing from Northern Arizona University and is currently part of the executive MBA program at the University of Arizona