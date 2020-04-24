Crown West Land Group announced earlier this month that James Gaulin joined the company as director of land, bringing with him expertise and experience in managing land development.
In his new position, Gaulin will be responsible for assisting in the management and disposition of lots and properties, including the buying, entitling, developing and selling of land in Arizona, Nevada and other markets.
Prior to joining Crown West Land Group, Gaulin was the land acquisitions manager for DR Horton and formerly managed land departments for other home builders in Tucson.